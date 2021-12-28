Who knew?! Over the years, tons of singers have released totally different songs with the same titles.

Best friends Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, for example, have both dropped tracks with the name “Afterglow.” The Red (Taylor’s Version) songstress released her tune on the 2019 record Lover, while the British singer returned from his musical hiatus in 2020 with the single.

“Hey guys. ‘Afterglow’ is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you,” Ed shared via Instagram upon its release. “It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao.”

Taylor, for her part, hasn’t spoken about “Afterglow” specifically, but she did talk at length about her Lover record.

“Lover feels like a return to the fundamental songwriting pillars that I usually build my house on,” she told Rolling Stone in September 2019. “It’s really honest; it’s not me playing a character. It’s really just how I feel, undistilled. And there are a lot of very personal admissions in it. And also, I love a metaphor. I love building on the metaphor for a very long time. You know, the whole of Reputation was just a metaphor, but this is a very personal record. So that’s been really fun.”

Olivia Rodrigo became a major musician throughout 2021 with the release of her SOUR record, but did you know she and Beyoncé actually have something in common? Both singers have released songs titled “Deja Vu.”

“We really wanted to show that I’m a versatile songwriter and a versatile artist,” Olivia told Rolling Stone in April 2021 of her second single. “I can make heartbreak songs but I can also make cool alternative pop songs. I didn’t want to be pigeonholed into the ‘heartbreak ballad girl’ thing.”

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star further spoke about the song’s meaning during an interview with American Songwriter.

“I really like descriptive, narrative-based songwriting, so we tried to do that in the verses and paint pictures of all the specific things that you do in a relationship,” Olivia shared in April 2021. “I thought it’d be interesting to write a song, using deja vu, about how sometimes when somebody moves on in a relationship and they get with a new partner, you watch it and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, that was all of the stuff that I did.’ I think that’s a really relatable, universal thing.”

