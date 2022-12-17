Saying 2022 was a huge year for drama in young Hollywood is putting it lightly. Whether it be breakups, unexpected hookups, feuds and press tours gone wrong, keep reading for our certified list of the biggest scandals in 2022. We have the tea!

One of the most scandalous situations to hit young Hollywood was of course, the gossip surrounding Olivia Wilde‘s directorial movie, Don’t Worry Darling, starring Harry Styles. The drama, which probably spawned hundreds of headlines starting with “We’re worried, darling,” all began in August 2022.

In an interview published just days before the Venice Film Festival premiere, Olivia claimed to have fired Shia LaBeouf, who originally had Harry Styles’ role of Jack. She claimed his exit from the film was over concerns about his acting style, explaining she wanted to keep the set “safe.” However, a few days later, Shia rebutted the director’s claims publicly and released texts he received from Olivia and a video message in which she seemed to beg Shia to return to the project and blamed main actress Florence Pugh for the issues, calling her “Miss Flo” in the clip.

During the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival, things got … pretty tense (an understatement). After weeks of rumored drama between Olivia, who directed and starred in the film, and the movie’s main star Florence, the tension on the red carpet was palpable.

During a press conference for the film at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2022, Olivia refused to address speculation about the rumored feuds with Florence and Shia. The Little Women star did not appear at the event herself because she was flying in from Hungary, where she was filming the Dune sequel.

“Florence is a force,” Olivia said of her leading lady. “I can’t say how honored I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing. As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute; I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”

The drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling wasn’t the only scandal in 2022 by a long shot. Scroll through our gallery to see our list of 2022’s juiciest drama.

