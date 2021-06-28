The 2021 BET Awards were full of major stars! The event took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 27, and celebs like Zendaya, Chloe Bailey and more all made appearances.

While the former Disney Channel starlet didn’t walk the red carpet, she still turned heads at the ceremony. Zendaya sported a purple dress that paid homage to Beyoncé‘s 2003 look at the same awards show. “Crazy in love,” the Shake It Up star captioned her Instagram post, which received tons of comments from her famous friends. “Oh my God,” Euphoria star Hunter Shafer commented. “My jaw dropped.”

Storm Reid — who plays Zendaya’s sister on the HBO series — added, “I wonder what it feels like to be God’s favorite.”

Chloe, who slayed the red carpet in her own stunning look wrote, “My goodness,” on Zendaya’s pic. The songstress, for her part, arrived at the awards show without her musical partner, sister Halle Bailey, wearing a black sheer dress. The duo is known for making music under the moniker Chloe x Halle.

“She is overseas killing it and I’m just so proud of her,” Chloe said of Halle, who’s currently filming the live-action Little Mermaid movie, while chatting with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday. “She’s doing her thing over there and I’m doing my thing over here and I can’t wait to come back together.”

The “Ungodly Hour” songstress added, “I am more than proud. … She is so beautiful. Every time we FaceTime, I get chills. She will always be my little mermaid.”

Lil Nas X also continued his fashion reign with two red carpet looks. The “Old Town Road” musician arrived at the event wearing an elaborate blue and white dress adorned with detailed imagery before changing into a white suit that was covered in roses and jewels. The singer had one more costume change throughout the night before taking the stage to perform his single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

Cardi B also made headlines with her performance as she announced that she and Migos rapper Offset were expecting their second baby together. As the couple performed, Cardi also shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. When taking the BET Awards stage, she wore a black sheer bodysuit covered in jewels that showed off her belly. These aren’t the only celebs who brought their best looks last night!

Scroll through our gallery for photos of the 2021 BET Awards red carpet arrivals.

