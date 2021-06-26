We’re in the thick of summer, which means there’s tons of time to binge-watch new shows! Thankfully, both Disney+ and Hulu have tons of new releases on the horizon.

One highly anticipated series that will finally be making its premiere on Disney+ is Turner & Hooch starring Josh Peck. “When an ambitious, buttoned-up U.S. Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs,” the streaming service’s summary reads. Josh even dished on what it was like acting alongside a dog — well, five different dogs.

“We have these incredible dog trainers who live with the dogs and are always watching out for them and are really good at getting the dogs close to what you need, but inevitably, we are acting around that,” he told Entertainment Weekly in May 2021. “You kind of hope they get close to what you want them to do, and then the human actors just adjust to whatever they’re doing. But the dogs and I both work great when it comes to treats. We really bonded in that way … They’re pretty spectacular. I’ve fallen in love with each of them.”

Dog lovers, this is definitely the show for you! But that’s not all. Jungle Cruise starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson will finally be premiering as part of the Disney+ Premier Access. The movie tells the story about Frank Wolff and Dr. Lily Houghton as they travel down the La Quila river. “I think there was such great anticipation for Jungle Cruise for so long, since it’s part of the fabric of people’s lives. For generations. Years and years,” Dwayne told Entertainment Tonight in July 2020. Well, the time has finally come!

As for Hulu, so many fan-favorite movies and TV shows are set to premiere. If you missed out on Lilimar‘s animated series Cleopatra in Space, not to worry, because the entire first season will be available for streaming this month. And, there’s nothing better than Christmas in July, so why not watch The Polar Express as well?!

Of course, as with every month, the additions of our favorites comes with the removal of others. So, yes, some films and series will be saying goodbye to the streaming services. But get your queues ready because there’s a lot to be excited about! Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving both Disney+ and Hulu in July 2020.

