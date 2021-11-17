Warning. Spoilers ahead.

Saying goodbye to KJ Apa? Riverdale season 6 premiered on November 17 with a major twist: Archie Andrews died — and not by the bomb left under his bed by Hiram Lodge.

Following the season 5 finale, in which the big bad Hiram left a parting gift for Archie, he and Betty (Lili Reinhart) somehow survived the explosion. How? Well, when Archie wakes up, it turns out that fans had entered the alternate universe Rivervale, and the bomb was all a dream.

“I LOVE our first five episodes, leading up to Chapter 100,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared on Instagram ahead of the premiere. “They’re truly special and bonkers in the best possible way. And they are absolutely ‘in canon,’ starting our season-long story. Lots of questions answered, even more asked, as the ultimate battle for the town’s soul begins.”

Now that Archie and Betty are alive (for the time being) they start to plan their future, which doesn’t include marriage, but they definitely want kids. After the pair define their relationship, Betty, Archie and the rest of Rivervale’s residents attend Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch)’s Maple Harvest Festival. Naturally, the event was hosted so the townspeople can atone for the sins of their past, namely, burning Cheryl’s ancestors at the stake after being accused of witchcraft.

During the Maple Harvest Festival, Archie gets pushed (almost literally) into every event — a pancake eating competition, a log sawing competition and hatchet-throwing contest. In the end, Betty comes out victorious and is dubbed the Maple Queen. After they return home, Betty reveals that Cheryl has given her a magical doll to help them have a baby. Eventually, Archie wakes up in the middle of the night to find his girlfriend gone.

After traveling to Thornhill to find Betty, the redheaded hero actually finds all of Riverdale — or Rivervale. Cheryl explains that he’s been brought there as a sacrifice. Oh yeah, and Betty is suddenly pregnant. After Veronica (Camila Mendes) hits him over the head with a rock, Archie wakes up to find himself tied to an altar and then, in a shocking turn of events, Cheryl rips out his heart. So, is Archie really dead? With magic entering the Riverdale universe, anything is possible.

Of course, the season 6 premiere was missing one thing: the promised return of Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman. It’ll be interesting to see how she fits in.

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Archie’s apparent death.

