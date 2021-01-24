Since her Disney Channel days, Skai Jackson has become a household name! Throughout her time in the entertainment industry, the actress found herself involved in some pretty nasty scandals

Between her longtime feud with Jessie costar Debby Ryan to clapping back at TikTok stars who threw shade, it’s safe to say that Skai has seen her fair share of drama. She’s also become known as the queen of clapping back. In fact, in her 2019 book Reach for the Skai, she shared a list of “five steps to composing a classy clapback.”

According to an excerpt from the book via Teen Vogue, she told readers to “Never tweet while you’re angry; you’ll probably regret it later,” “Get sassy” and “stick to the facts,” among other helpful tips.

When it comes to her scandals on social media and otherwise, it seems like the BUNK’D alum has taken her own advice to heart when forming a comeback. Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of all Skai’s former feuds.

