Zayn Malik was reportedly involved in a heated confrontation outside of a New York City bar on Friday, June 4.

According to TMZ, the former One Direction singer 27, was smoking a cigarette outside of an East Village hotspot at 2 a.m. when he got into an argument with a group of men. Sources told the publication that after the men came out of a separate bar located nearby, they got into a verbal altercation. TMZ also shared a video of the incident, in which Zayn could seemingly be seen without a shirt, his tattoos on full display. It was also reported that the British musician was allegedly called a homophobic slur.

Insiders told the outlet that “the argument came very close to a physical confrontation,” but sources said that “no punches were ever thrown and police were not involved.”

Zayn and girlfriend Gigi Hadid have been splitting time between NYC and their home in rural Pennsylvania since welcoming daughter Khai in September 2020. “I think she’ll definitely be raised here,” the model, 26, told Vogue in February of their Bucks County home. “The greenery and the farm-y lifestyle are similar to what made me feel really centered as a kid, and I think that’s really important to Zayn and me … I think that just giving your child the opportunity to explore different interests is such a beautiful thing.”

While their life in Pennsylvania is out of the public eye, whilst in NYC, the pair have been spotted pushing their baby girl in a stroller around the city on multiple occasions. In March, the couple — who have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2015 — gave fans a rare glimpse into their little family days after the Nobody Is Listening musician spoke about life as a first-time dad.

“It’s been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it,” he said during an appearance on iHeartRadio’s Valentine In The Morning. “She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure.”

The X Factor alum was the first to announce the birth of Khai with an announcement on social media. “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” he shared following her birth. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.”

