Supportive siblings! Dixie D’Amelio‘s new music is sure to be amazing, per her sister, Charli D’Amelio.

“I’ve heard a few songs, and I love them. Dixie is growing as an artist every day, so I’m excited for people to hear what she’s been currently working on,” the TikTok star, 17, told J-14 exclusively last month while promoting her family’s partnership with Spotify’s new Lyrics feature. “I think it will blow everyone away!”

Dixie released her debut single, “Be Happy,” in July 2020 and has been making major moves in the music industry since then. On Tuesday, February 22, it was announced that the songstress would be headed on tour with Big Time Rush for their Summer 2022 Forever Tour. “SURPRISE,” the internet personality wrote on Twitter following the announcement.

While it’s unclear if Dixie has any plans to release new music before hitting the road, the musician is sure to perform some of her family members’ favorite songs when taking the stage each night. Charli, for one, told J-14 that she loves “all” of her sister’s songs but named “Psycho” as “one of my top favorites.”

Charli and Dixie’s dad, Marc D’Amelio, shared: “I am a big fan of ‘Roommates,’ it is my favorite.”

The D’Amelio family patriarch also teased what fans can expect from his eldest daughter’s upcoming tunes.

“I have heard a lot of her unreleased music, and it gets better and better as she gets more comfortable and confident,” he gushed to J-14 in January. “I continue to have so many proud dad moments.”

Dixie hasn’t given a release date on her debut album just yet, however, during a March 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she teased that one will be coming “at some point.”

Months later, her mom, Heidi D’Amelio, gushed over the impending record while appearing on the “Band of Mothers” podcast in June 2021.

“I don’t even know if I can say this, but I’m not really spilling anything,” she said at the time. “She sent me all the songs to an album she has coming out, and I’m so excited.”

The mom of two noted that “nothing’s final yet,” but said she’s “obsessed” with the songs. “I’ve probably listened to it 100 times over the last three days,” Heidi added. “It is so good, and I’m so proud of her. I’m just so excited for everybody to hear it.”

Since releasing her first single, Dixie has been vocal about what she hopes to accomplish with her music.

“My ultimate goal with music going forward is to definitely share my struggles with mental health, how I deal with it, how I move past it and how I work with it every day,” the Connecticut native told V Magazine in December 2020. “For me right now, it’s about finding a way to get that across to people since I don’t like actually talking about it, and I don’t like sharing it on the internet. But seeing people like Billie Eilish and so many others, who are so open about their mental health — it makes you want to do it, and I feel like I can do it.”

