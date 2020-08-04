As fans know, various YouTube and TikTok stars have been slammed online for continuing to throw parties amid the current coronavirus pandemic, and despite California’s recommendation that residents avoid prolonged, unmasked contact with those outside of their homes. Now, according to sources, some of these social media influencer have allegedly tested positive for COVID-19.

On July 28, comedian Elijah Daniel spoke out and begged influencers to stop attending parties. He also alleged that “a lot of influencers” have caught the disease.

“Warning: a lot of influencers have been confirmed to me testing positive for COVID-19 after the influencer parties, like a LOT. And they aren’t saying anything [and] aren’t warning people they came in contact with after. If you attended, get tested. Y’all caused an outbreak. Thanks!” he claimed on Twitter.

warning: a lot of influencers have been confirmed to me testing positive for COVID-19 after the influencer parties, like a LOT. And they aren’t saying anything & aren’t warning people they came in contact with after. If you attended, get tested. yall caused an outbreak. thanks! — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) July 28, 2020

Then, Twitter account Def Noodles also alleged in a lengthy thread on Saturday, August 1, that multiple sources reached out to him and said, “Some Hype House and Sway House members may allegedly have COVID, according to person with knowledge of situation who wants to remain anonymous.”

Some Hype House and Sway House members may allegedly have COVID, according to person with knowledge of situation who wants to remain anonymous. According to them, Nikita Dragun paid for Hype House tests and most were positive. Source said Sway never got tested. More in thread. pic.twitter.com/CkZVqm76Tx — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 1, 2020

Then, Def Noodles posted screenshots of DM conversations with members of both the Hype and Sway House, in which he asked them if the allegations are true. None of them responded to him directly, but after his tweet was screenshotted and reposted to the TikTok Room Instagram account, Thomas Petrou spoke out.

He claimed Nikita Dragun had “someone come test people at the house and they all came back negative,” after she threw two birthday parties at the Hype House.

Despite Thomas’ response, someone close to Hype House members alleged in a since-deleted post that they were “lying” about Tony Lopez testing negative because he previously “tested positive.”

Hype House lying about negative COVID tests, according to Tony Lopez’s friend. Tony’s friend claims Tony tested positive 1 week ago. This hours after Hype House manager Thomas Petrou claimed everyone tested negative, including Tony. What are your thoughts?

via @tiktokinsiders pic.twitter.com/IAHzsRzXr5 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 4, 2020

The rest of the members of the Hype House and Sway House have stayed quiet about the entire situation and have not publicly responded to these allegations.

As fans know, this comes after social media stars like Charli D’Amelio, James Charles, Tana Mongeau and more have been called out online for continuing to party during the pandemic. Most recently, Jake Paul told Insider that he’s “not gonna sit around and not live his life” after coming under fire for throwing a massive party amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organization has reported that more than 18,490,000 people have contracted coronavirus so far. For those who missed it, medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time. The disease has resulted in more than 698,000 deaths and has infected people in 213 countries. 11,700,000 people have recovered.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.