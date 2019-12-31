As the decade comes to an end, it’s time to take a look at how much Hollywood’s biggest stars have changed over the last 10 years. Yep, in honor of 2019 officially being over, J-14 went ahead and rounded up some then-and-now photos of celebrities like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, the Jonas Brothers, Zac Efron, the members of One Direction, Vanessa Hudgens, Zendaya, Ed Sheeran, Demi Lovato and more — so prepare to be shook over their major glo’ ups.

It turns out, some of the stars look so different that it’s hard to believe they’re the same person, while others appear like they haven’t even aged at all! Either way, fans have had the pleasure of these stars growing up right in front of their eyes, and they’ve all accomplished a lot over the last decade.

See for yourself! Scroll through our gallery to see what your favorite stars looked like 10 years ago.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.